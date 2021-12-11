2 Zlote 2007 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2007 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Сondition UNC (17) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (5) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (2) Service NGC (12) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Niemczyk (10)

Stare Monety (1)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (10)