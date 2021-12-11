Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2007 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2007 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2007 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
