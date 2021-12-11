Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2007 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,21 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2007 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2007 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

