Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 7,78 g
  • Pure gold (0,2501 oz) 7,7792 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2007 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
