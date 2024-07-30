Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 7,78 g
- Pure gold (0,2501 oz) 7,7792 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2007
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
