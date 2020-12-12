Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 2007 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Groszy 2007 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Groszy 2007 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 116,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 2007 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 2007 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 2007 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

