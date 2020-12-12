5 Groszy 2007 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 2007 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2)