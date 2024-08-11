Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 2007 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Groszy 2007 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Groszy 2007 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,55 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 100,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 2007 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the NUMIS Klitończyk auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Poland 10 Groszy 2007 MW at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 2007 MW at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
