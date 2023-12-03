10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "Arctowski and Dobrowolski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "Arctowski and Dobrowolski" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 795 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

