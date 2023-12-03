Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "Arctowski and Dobrowolski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "Arctowski and Dobrowolski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "Arctowski and Dobrowolski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 57,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "Arctowski and Dobrowolski" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 795 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "Arctowski and Dobrowolski" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "Arctowski and Dobrowolski" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2007 "Arctowski and Dobrowolski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

