Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Strefa kolekcjonera monety-gdynia-pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4178 oz) 12,9963 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 55,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "The Mounted Knight" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WCN (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" at auction Numismática Leilões - July 11, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2007 "The Mounted Knight", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2007 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search