10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4178 oz) 12,9963 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 55,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2007
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "The Mounted Knight" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.
