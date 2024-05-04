10 Zlotych 2007 MW "The Mounted Knight" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "The Mounted Knight" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (16) UNC (5) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (1) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)