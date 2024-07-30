Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2007 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3572 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
