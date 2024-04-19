20 Zlotych 2007 MW AN "Medieval Town of Torun" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2007 "Medieval Town of Torun" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397436 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 115. Bidding took place July 4, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (6) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)