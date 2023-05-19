10 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1823 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

