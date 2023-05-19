Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: JS Partner Jakub Starański

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,4193 oz) 13,0425 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 55,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1823 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW UW "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2007 "125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search