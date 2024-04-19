Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 56,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2007 "Leon Wyczolkowski" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358410 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction MUNZE - September 8, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO "Leon Wyczolkowski" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2007 "Leon Wyczolkowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

