1 Grosz 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1990 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place May 24, 2024.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MINT ERROR NGC
Selling price
******
