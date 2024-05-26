Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Grosz 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 29,140,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1990 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place May 24, 2024.

Poland 1 Grosz 1990 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1990 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1990 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1990 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MINT ERROR NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

