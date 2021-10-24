Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1995 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1995 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Grosz 1995 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 102,280,109

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1995 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1995 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1995 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1995 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

