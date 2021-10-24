1 Grosz 1995 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1995 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 24, 2021.

