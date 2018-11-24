Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1992 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1992 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Grosz 1992 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 362,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1992 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2108 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1992 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1992 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1992 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

