1 Grosz 1992 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1992 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2108 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
