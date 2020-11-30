Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 2004 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Grosz 2004 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Grosz 2004 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 300,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 2004 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 478 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 2004 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

