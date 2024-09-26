1 Grosz 2012 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 2012 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6654 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 210. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)