Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 2012 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Grosz 2012 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Grosz 2012 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 365,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 2012 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6654 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 210. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 2012 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 2012 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
