Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1999 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1999 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Grosz 1999 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 204,470,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1999 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1057 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik auction for PLN 310. Bidding took place November 19, 2023.

  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition UNC
