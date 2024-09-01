1 Grosz 1999 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1999 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1057 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik auction for PLN 310. Bidding took place November 19, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1)