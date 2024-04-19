Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2009 "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction MUNZE - September 8, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2009 "Wladyslaw Strzeminski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

