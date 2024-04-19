Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2009 "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2009 "Wladyslaw Strzeminski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
