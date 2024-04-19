20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2009 "Wladyslaw Strzeminski" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (27) UNC (3) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1) GCN (1) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (1)

HERVERA (1)

MUNZE (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numis Poland (3)

Russiancoin (12)

Stare Monety (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WCN (3)

Wójcicki (4)