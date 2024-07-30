Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4983 oz) 15,4985 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2009 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1700 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
679 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
