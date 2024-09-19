Pattern 1 Zloty 2009. Copper (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 2009 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RD (1) Service NGC (1)