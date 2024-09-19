Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 2009. Copper (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Copper

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 2009 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

  WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1 Zloty 2009 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 2009 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Search