Pattern 1 Zloty 2009. Copper (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 2009 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
For the sale of 1 Zloty 2009 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
