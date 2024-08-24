Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 2009 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Groszy 2009 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Groszy 2009 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,22 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 133,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 2009 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint

Poland 20 Groszy 2009 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 2009 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 2009 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 2009 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

