Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen". Klippe (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Klippe
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "Czeslaw Niemen" with mark MW RK. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2009 "Czeslaw Niemen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
