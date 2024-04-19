Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen". Klippe (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "Czeslaw Niemen" with mark MW RK. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.

Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Coinhouse - March 26, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Nomisma - November 29, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date November 29, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
