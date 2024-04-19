10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen". Klippe (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "Czeslaw Niemen" with mark MW RK. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF65 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2)