10 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "70th Anniversary - Polish Underground State" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "70th Anniversary - Polish Underground State" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367778 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 75. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (2)