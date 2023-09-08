Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "70th Anniversary - Polish Underground State" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "70th Anniversary - Polish Underground State" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367778 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 75. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
