Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" with mark MW KK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2009 "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
