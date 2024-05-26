Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 230. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2009 "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search