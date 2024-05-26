Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 230. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 12, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2009 "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

