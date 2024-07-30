Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 3,10 g
- Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,0997 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2009 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5363 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
