Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 3,10 g
  • Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,0997 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2009 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5363 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 50 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2009 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
