Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2009 "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2761 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 165. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
