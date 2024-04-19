Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2009 "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2761 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 165. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2009 "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
