20 Zlotych 2009 MW "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2009 "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2761 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 165. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

