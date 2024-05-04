10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "Winged hussars" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

