Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "Winged hussars" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
