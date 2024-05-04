Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN "Winged hussars" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "Winged hussars" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Bereska (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stare Monety (4)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WCN (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2009 "Winged hussars", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
