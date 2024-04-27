Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2009 "European green lizard" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 964 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "European green lizard" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2009 "European green lizard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

