Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1777 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2009 "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
