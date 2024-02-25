Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1777 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski" at auction Rare Coins - February 25, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

