10 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,4 g
- Pure silver (0,4282 oz) 13,32 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1557 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
