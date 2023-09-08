10 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "Elections of 4 June 1989" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74634 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (3)