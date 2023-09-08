Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Strefa kolekcjonera e-kolekcjoner-pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 50,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1325 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,300. Bidding took place November 7, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 12, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2009 "95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

