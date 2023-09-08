10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1325 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,300. Bidding took place November 7, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (2)