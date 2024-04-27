10 Zlotych 2009 MW "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73422 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 130. Bidding took place June 26, 2020.

