10 Zlotych 2009 MW "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,4 g
- Pure silver (0,4282 oz) 13,32 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 92,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73422 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 130. Bidding took place June 26, 2020.
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
