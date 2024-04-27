Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2009 MW "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Strefa kolekcjonera monety-gdynia-pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,4282 oz) 13,32 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 92,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73422 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 130. Bidding took place June 26, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2009 "180 Years of Central Banking in Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

