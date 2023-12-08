Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Strefa kolekcjonera monety-gdynia-pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "Czeslaw Niemen" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362151 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 48 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Coinhouse - January 31, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 12, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2009 "Czeslaw Niemen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search