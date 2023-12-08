10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK "Czeslaw Niemen" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "Czeslaw Niemen" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362151 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (3)