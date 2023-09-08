10 Zlotych 2009 MW "Wielun - September 1939" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "Wielun - September 1939" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2052 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place November 30, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (3)