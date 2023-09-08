Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2009 MW "Wielun - September 1939" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "Wielun - September 1939" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2052 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place November 30, 2019.
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
