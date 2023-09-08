Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2009 MW "Wielun - September 1939" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "Wielun - September 1939" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "Wielun - September 1939" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2009 "Wielun - September 1939" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2052 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place November 30, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "Wielun - September 1939" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "Wielun - September 1939" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "Wielun - September 1939" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "Wielun - September 1939" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "Wielun - September 1939" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "Wielun - September 1939" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "Wielun - September 1939" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "Wielun - September 1939" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2009 MW "Wielun - September 1939" at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2009 "Wielun - September 1939", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

