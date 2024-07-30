Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 60,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 37 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 37 Zlotych 2009 "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place February 19, 2021.
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 37 Zlotych 2009 "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
