37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 37 Zlotych 2009 "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place February 19, 2021.

