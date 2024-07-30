Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 60,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 37 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 37 Zlotych 2009 "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place February 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (11)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 37 Zlotych 2009 MW "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 37 Zlotych 2009 "25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2009 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 37 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search