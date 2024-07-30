Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 2009 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure gold (0,9998 oz) 31,0969 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2009 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1703 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 2009 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
