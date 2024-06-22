20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "Catfish" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,650. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (74) UNC (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (8) PF69 (5) PF68 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (13) Service NGC (13) GCN (1) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

BAC (14)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (4)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (2)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (17)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (5)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Savoca Numismatik (2)

Stare Monety (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (12)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wójcicki (13)