20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 31,11 g
- Pure silver (0,9252 oz) 28,7767 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "Catfish" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,650. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
