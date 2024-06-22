Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 31,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,9252 oz) 28,7767 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "Catfish" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,650. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 620 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1995 "Catfish", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search