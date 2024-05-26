Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
