20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (38) UNC (13) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (1) PF68 (2) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (4) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (14)

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (1)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (1)

Numis Poland (5)

Stare Monety (1)

The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)

WCN (12)

Wójcicki (9)