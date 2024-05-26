Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
