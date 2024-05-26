Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2012 "Piotr Michalowski" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2012 "Piotr Michalowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2012 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search