20 Zlotych 2012 MW "Piotr Michalowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2012 "Piotr Michalowski" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

