Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2001 "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ECC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
