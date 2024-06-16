Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 25,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2001
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2001 "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coinhouse (3)
- COINSNET (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (3)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (9)
- Wójcicki (10)
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ECC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2001 "Salt-Mine in Wieliczk", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search