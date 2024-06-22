Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 31,11 g
- Pure silver (0,9252 oz) 28,7767 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 511. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- BAC (14)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numedux (1)
- NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
- Numis Poland (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Stare Monety (5)
- WCN (16)
- Wójcicki (12)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
