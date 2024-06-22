20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 511. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

