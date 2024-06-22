Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 31,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,9252 oz) 28,7767 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 511. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
