20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1997 "Pieskowa Skala Castle" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

