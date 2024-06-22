Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1997 "Pieskowa Skala Castle" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1997 "Pieskowa Skala Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

