Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391441 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 310. Bidding took place April 11, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (28)
  • Bereska (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Niemczyk (16)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (10)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1995 "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

