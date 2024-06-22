Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391441 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 310. Bidding took place April 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
