20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391441 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 310. Bidding took place April 11, 2024.

