Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 27,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2001
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2001 "Swallowtail butterfly" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (14)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numis Poland (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- WCN (13)
- Wójcicki (14)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2001 "Swallowtail butterfly", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search