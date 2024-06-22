Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 27,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2001 "Swallowtail butterfly" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2001 "Swallowtail butterfly", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

