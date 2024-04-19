20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "500 years of the Plock Province" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1318 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

