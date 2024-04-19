Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 31,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,9252 oz) 28,7767 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "500 years of the Plock Province" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1318 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • Bereska (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (7)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (19)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1995 "500 years of the Plock Province", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1995 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search