Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1995 MW AN "500 years of the Plock Province" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 31,11 g
- Pure silver (0,9252 oz) 28,7767 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "500 years of the Plock Province" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1318 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (14)
- Bereska (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (7)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (19)
- Wójcicki (8)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1995 "500 years of the Plock Province", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search