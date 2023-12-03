Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1999 "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (12)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1999 "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1999 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search