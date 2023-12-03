20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1999 "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

