Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1999 "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1999 "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
