Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2012 MW GP "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2012 MW GP "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2012 MW GP "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 40,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2012 "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" with mark MW GP. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1841 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW GP "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW GP "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW GP "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW GP "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW GP "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW GP "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW GP "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW GP "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW GP "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 12, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2012 "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

