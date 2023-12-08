Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2012 MW GP "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2012
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2012 "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" with mark MW GP. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1841 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
