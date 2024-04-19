Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 50,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2011
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2011 "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 23, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2011 "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
