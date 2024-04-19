20 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2011 "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 23, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2)