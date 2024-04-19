Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 50,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2011 "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2011 "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

