Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,17 g
- Pure silver (1,0011 oz) 31,1388 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "Lazienki Royal Palace" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (14)
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (5)
- Spink (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (17)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1995 "Lazienki Royal Palace", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
