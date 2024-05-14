20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "Lazienki Royal Palace" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

