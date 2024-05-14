Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,17 g
  • Pure silver (1,0011 oz) 31,1388 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "Lazienki Royal Palace" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "Lazienki Royal Palace" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1995 "Lazienki Royal Palace", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

